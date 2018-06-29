Report: UNC REX doctor killed in Wade Avenue crash was driving Porsche close to 150 mph

1 killed in crash on Wade Avenue in Raleigh (WTVD)

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
A Raleigh man is dead after police said he was involved in a serious crash on Wade Avenue Thursday afternoon.

According to a police report, Matthew Strouch, a colorectal surgeon with UNC REX Healthcare, was driving a Porsche on West Wade Avenue and trying to exit onto I-40 East.

Police said he was unable to maintain control of his vehicle due to excessive speed and left the roadway.

The vehicle then became airborne and struck a tree.

A police report states Strouch was driving 148 miles per hour during the crash.

He was transported to WakeMed, with serious life-threatening injuries, where he later died.

Following the incident, UNC REX issued the following statement:

"Our UNC REX Healthcare family is devastated by the death of Dr. Matthew Strouch, a highly regarded and compassionate colorectal surgeon. Our condolences go out to his wife and children, his patients and his co-workers. Dr. Strouch was Medical Director of the Colorectal Division of North Carolina Surgery and specialized in life-saving procedures for patients with colon and rectal cancer and other gastrointestinal problems. He joined UNC REX in 2012."

Strouch was a father of two; his son is in the second grader and his daughter is in third.
