Report: Woman in photo says girl is her daughter, not missing North Carolina 3-year-old child in Amber Alert

EMBED </>More Videos

New pictures released in NC Amber Alert (FBI)

ONSLOW COUNTY, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Surveillance photos released by the FBI early Wednesday morning in the case of missing 3-year-old Mariah Kay Woods appears to be a dead end, according to reports.

WCTI spoke with a 23-year-old Newport, North Carolina woman who said she is the woman pictured in the surveillance photos.

Jetta Long told the eastern North Carolina ABC news station that the young girl in the photos is her daughter - not Mariah, who was reported missing from Onslow County Monday and has prompted a Amber Alert.

Authorities are trying to determine whether the child depicted in this image from a Morehead City Walmart is missing 3-year-old Mariah Woods.



She said she doesn't know Mariah's family, but said she is frustrated that the surveillance photos "may have gotten the hopes of the family up."

Long also revealed that her daughter was born with a shortened leg, so she said she understood how her little girl could have been mistaken for the missing toddler.



Mariah Woods' family has said that the 3-year-old struggles to get around on her own and wears leg braces for assistance.

Mariah has been missing since Sunday night when her mother put her to bed.

Woods lives with her mother and her mother's live-in boyfriend on Dawson Cabin Road in Jacksonville, North Carolina.



Her biological father Alex Woods told WCTI 12 Tuesday that he found out his daughter was missing when the Amber Alert was issued and he hasn't seen her for about a year. He said he doesn't believe his daughter was abducted.

WATCH: Raw video of emotional interview with Mariah's biological father
EMBED More News Videos

Raw video: Interview with Alex Woods, the father of missing 3-year-old Mariah Woods.



"Someone just walked right up in there, grabbed the 3-year-old out of the bed and she didn't cry, she didn't scream?" Alex Woods said. "Nobody heard anything? Four people in the house, two adults and two kids, someone just comes up and snatches the baby and walks out?"

WATCH: Officials give update on Mariah's case
ABC News reports that her mother reached out to the public in an emotion-filled plea Monday.

"Please, bring her back ... She's my baby, she's my everything," said Kristy Woods in a press conference. "(I) just to be able to touch her and hold her and not let her go again. I'd give anything."

She is described as a white female standing about 2' 9" tall and weighing around 30 pounds.

Mariah has brown hair and blue eyes.

Mariah Kay Woods



The FBI is assisting state and local law enforcement with the investigation; they have brought in the Child Abduction Rapid Deployment for further assistance.

Marines based at nearby Camp Lejeune are also assisting in the search.

Authorities said they have been using all means necessary to find Mariah including ground searches assist by a helicopter.

Those with information are asked to call (919) 455-3113.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
amber alertmissing girlNC
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Suspicious bag prompts evacuation at Durham immigration office
Raleigh gym owner faces new indecent liberties charge
Man killed in shooting outside Raleigh condos
NBC's Matt Lauer fired for inappropriate workplace behavior
Conservative speaker arrested at 'It's OK to be White' event at UConn
Man shot in Durham County home invasion
Teacher charged with cocaine possession after video surfaces
North Korea's new missile could reach US eastern seaboard
Show More
I-Team: Infants hospitalized for opioids jump 893 percent
Man arrested in connection with string of killings in Tampa
Emails reveal UNC leaders' angst over Confederate statue
Escaped California inmate shouldn't be hard to spot
Night went from quiet to '100 mph' with shooting, chase
More News
Top Video
Try these gingerbread cookies
Escaped California inmate shouldn't be hard to spot
Night went from quiet to '100 mph' with shooting, chase
Second Harvest food bank seeks help for holiday shortage
More Video