Residents report bear sightings in Wake Forest

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) --Residents in Wake Forest say they've seen bears roaming in residential areas over the past week.
"I didn't even think they existed in this part of North Carolina so that's the first time I've ever heard of it," said Cassandra Roberts, who lives near Jenkins Run.
She said a family member saw the bear earlier this week, and took pictures and video of the encounter.
"My mother's very nervous. She's been talking about it for two days," explained Roberts.
Roberts said the area is full of kids and dogs, adding concern to the sighting.
She posted about the sighting on Nextdoor and called the Homeowners Association to try and warn others.
"Just keeping people informed, telling people to be careful with their kids, their animals. Just can't be as lax as we have been, have to be on the lookout," Roberts said.
Susan Abshire, a realtor in the area, saw a bear at Purnell Road and Cedar Falls in Wake Forest Thursday as she was showing homes.
The Franklinton Police Department shared this picture on Facebook of a bear seen in the Hawkins Street area. They also reported a bear sighting in the area of West Mason Street and U.S. 1.
Fortunately, no injuries have been reported during these sightings.
If you encounter a bear, you should do the following:
- Identify yourself and speak calmly
- Make yourself look as large as possible
- Wave your arms
- Avoid sudden movements or noises
- While walking outside, make sure your pets are on a leash.
- Make sure to cover trash bins to prevent easy access, cover any outside trash cans, and try to avoid leaving garbage out overnight.
Click here for more bear safety tips.