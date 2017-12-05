A state review of the case of a 5-year-old North Carolina girl who was killed in 2009 shows authorities who were concerned about her family never contacted social services officials.Multiple media outlets report law enforcement and school officials dealt with Shaniya Davis' family without sharing their reports with the Cumberland County Department of Social Services.Shaniya's body was found in November 2009. Authorities said her mother gave her daughter to a man to settle a $200 debt.A State Child Fatality Review Team found local law enforcement noted children were in the home after raiding it for drugs in July 2009. The report also found that local school officials "had concerns related to the family" early in the school year.The report recommends more training and coordination between agencies.