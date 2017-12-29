Revised schedule for Durham Week of Peace events

Bull City United Week of Peace

January 1, West End, corner of Gunter Avenue and Morehead Avenue, 6-7 p.m.



January 2 Stokesdale, corner of Linwood Street and Grant Avenue, 6-7 p.m.



January 3, Cornwallis Housing Community, 3000 Weaver St., 6-7 p.m.



January 4, North Durham, 200 N. Alston Ave., 6-7 p.m.



January 5, Edgemont Neighborhood, 201 S. Elm Street (Corner of S. Elm & Angier, 6-7 p.m.



January 6, Liberty Street Housing Community, 100 Block of Commerce Street, 2-3 p.m.



January 6, Southside Community, 100 East Umstead St., 6-7 p.m.



January 7, McDougald Terrace Housing Community, 42 Ridgeway (in courtyard behind the building), 6-7 p.m.

The Bull City United second annual Durham Week of Peace will be held from January 1-7 in eight neighborhoods in Durham County, with candlelight vigils and ceremonies.These neighborhoods represent the locations where gun violence was most prevalent during 2017"Everybody should think before they act," David Johnson with Bull City United told ABC11's Tim Pulliam recently. "Everything doesn't call for violence. You can settle conflicts in a different way.""Every homicide is a loss to our community: a loss of life, a loss of safety, and a loss of freedom for the individual who pulls the trigger," said Dorel Clayton, supervisor, Bull City United. "We believe that together we can decrease the level of violence, raise awareness of BCU activities and save lives in Durham. Initiating this countywide ceasefire of violence cannot be underestimated."Want to know more? Visit the Bull City United