Two young Wake County women the targets of road rage shooting

It started as the two young women were driving home to Garner from work. (WTVD)

By
A road rage shooting terrified two young women in Garner early Tuesday morning.

It started as they were driving home from work in nearby Johnston County.

The 23-year old driver doesn't want to be identified but told ABC 11 that she got behind a slow-moving car on White Oak road.

When she got into the passing lane, she tried to go around but she says the driver sped up, almost forcing her into an oncoming truck.

She floored it and got in front of the suspect who she says was driving a 2006 or 2007 Acura TL.

Police say the suspect vehicle was similar to this car.



"And when I was in front of them, they were right on us," she said. "Like so close that I could not see their headlamps. And I was like, 'Okay, so this person's upset.'"

When the road widened to four lanes, she moved to the right to let the angry driver pass.

"I started slowing down, went over to the next lane and I thought he was going to pass us and there was two gunshots immediately right on my driver's side and I floored it," she said.

Her passenger, a 19-year old woman, called 911.

Near the beginning of the call, she tells the dispatcher what was happening.

"The car behind me is shooting at us," she said.

The driver says the suspect kept following and fired multiple shots again on two separate occasions, including while her passenger was still on the phone with 911.

"Oh, my goodness!" the caller was screaming.

After that, the suspect took off and a minute later police were with the two young women.

The driver says she's concerned that the suspect is still on the loose.

"I'm afraid he's going to do it to someone else. I'm afraid he's going to kill someone," she said.

Garner police are concerned too.

They ask anyone with information on the incident to call them right away at 919-772-8810.
