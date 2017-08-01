Roanoke Rapids police respond to serious stabbing

ROANOKE RAPIDS, North Carolina (WTVD) --Roanoke Rapids Police responded Tuesday evening to a serious stabbing incident.
It happened about 6:15 p.m. at a residence on Love Street. Police responding to a disturbance call arrived to find a person with stab wounds to the lower extremities.
The victim was rushed to Halifax Regional Medical Center ER and then flown to a trauma center with life-threatening injuries.
There is no update on the victim's condition.
Police have a suspect in custody, but no other details were immediately available.
The case remains under investigation.