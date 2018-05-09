A woman was charged with driving while under the influence and felony death by motor vehicle after police say she hit a child with her car Tuesday afternoon on Prospect Road.The North Carolina Highway Patrol said Nancy Ransom, 45 struck the child in the parking lot of a store in Robeson County.A trooper told ABC affiliatethat 4-year-old Timothy Lynn Sampson died from his injuries.Ransom is being held at the Robeson County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.