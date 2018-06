Two people were killed in a wreck in Cumberland County Sunday afternoon.Authorities said two trucks collided head-on on Cumberland Road near Spell Drive.Troopers said 66-year-old Donald Rightnour crossed the center lane and into the path of another truck driven by 34-year-old Patrick Pait, killing both men.Pait was an attorney for Robeson County.Officials are still trying to determine why Rightnour crossed lanes.