Rocky Mount man murdered, police searching for suspect

ROCKY MOUNT (WTVD) --
Rocky Mount police are investigating after a man was shot to death Thursday morning.

Around 1:50 a.m., officers were called to the 100 block of Tony Circle after reports of an injured person.

When authorities arrived, they found Robert Lynch, 44, had sustained critical wounds and transported him to Nash UNC Healthcare where later died.

"The Rocky Mount Police Department offers their condolences to the Lynch family and any other family who has suffered a loss in such a tragic way," said Rocky Mount Police Chief James Moore. "We have worked collaboratively with our neighborhood and ministerial leaders to alleviate gun violence in our city. However, the gun violence crisis that is spreading throughout our country and state this year necessitates reinvigoration of our efforts."

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Sgt. Bunt at (252) 972-1486 or Twin County Crime Stoppers at (252) 977-1111. Tips can also be made by Text-A-Tip by texting RMPOL and your message to CRIMES (274637). Texts are completely anonymous.
