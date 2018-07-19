Rocky Mount officer injured during traffic stop released from hospital

A Rocky Mount police officer who was injured during a traffic stop has been released from the hospital.Officer C.R. Robinson was released Thursday.He was injured while he was attempting to arrest KaShard Raheem Howell on outstanding warrants Wednesday.As Officer Robinson approached Howell's car, Howell fled, all while the officer was still hanging on to his car."During the process, he sideswiped another vehicle," said Corporal Brad Summerlin. "Officer Robinson was pinned between the door and the driver's vehicle and then was thrown from the vehicle."That's when the Nash County Sheriff's Office joined in the pursuit.Authorities say Howell threw a gun and cocaine out the window while he was being chased.Police caught him along the 500 block of Mill Street.While Officer Robinson, an 11-year veteran of the department, will be okay, the incident is a close call for a department still reeling from the death of Senior Officer Christopher Driver, who died last month when he crashed while responding to a call."You never know what you're going to encounter because they come out on a daily basis," said Corporal Summerlin. "Not knowing what to expect and they put their lives on the line for the citizens that they're serving in their communities."Howell was charged with attempted first degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.