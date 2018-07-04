Rocky Mount police investigate homicide on S. Church Street

ROCKY MOUNT, NC --
Rocky Mount police are investigating a homicide after they say a 58-year-old man was found dead.

On Wednesday, at approximately 6:15 a.m., police responded to a suspicious call in the 400 block of S. Church Street.

When officers arrived they found a deceased male.

Police are not releasing the victim's identity until they notify the family.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411, Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111 or Text - A-Tip (Text RMPOL) and your message to CRIMES (274637).
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
homicidedeath investigationRocky Mount
Top Stories
Raleigh Police: 34-year-old woman voluntarily left, not kidnapped at Walmart
National group joins fight over Silent Sam, buying Raleigh billboards
Viral Facebook post helps mother keep job while her child is on life support
Fisherman believes catch is huge bale of marijuana
DIY Homemade Air Conditioner
Seattle bans plastic straws; UK, other US cities moving that way
Teen girl arrested in June death of 28-year-old Harnett County man
Fuquay Police: Arrest made after woman shot, thrown from car
Show More
Hurricanes proving they're serious this summer
Raleigh woman accused of stealing more than $135K from sick, elderly friend
Duke's David Cutcliffe as Mr. Incredible? Coming right up...
Cary tenant says unit's A/C problems put her small children at risk
Raleigh City Council approves millions to upgrade 440 Widening Project
More News