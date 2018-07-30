Rocky Mount police looking for motive behind two unrelated weekend homicides

The person who stabbed 32-year-old Cerron Fox on Carrol Avenue is still on the run. (WTVD)

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) --
Rocky Mount police are looking for the motives behind two unrelated homicides over the weekend.

The crimes were not related.
A person possibly involved in the shooting of 37-year-old Trevoire James Davis is in custody.

However, the person who stabbed 32-year-old Cerron Fox on Carrol Avenue early Saturday is still on the run.

Fox's friend told ABC11 on Monday that they are all in shock over what happened.

Shawn Harris described his longtime friend as a loveable guy.

"Yes we're all shocked," he said. "Because it's a loss of life. And for a person to just go out and take a life like that? Nah, man."

Davis's neighbor explained what she heard the night the 37-year-old was shot on Mosley Drive.

"I heard a lot of screaming and yelling," she said. "And talking loud outside. So when I heard the gunshot that alarmed me, so I called police."

So far, the city has seen 63 shootings this year, compared to a total of 96 last year.

Anyone with information about either crime is urged call the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411, Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111 or text RMPOL+ a message to 274637. Text messages remain anonymous.
