Rocky Mount police officer killed in car crash

Rocky Mount police officer killed in car crash (WTVD)

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) --
A Rocky Mount police officer was killed in a car crash Saturday night, authorities said.

The officer's car collided with another vehicle around 10:35 p.m. at 4112 South Church Street.

The name of the officer is not being released until the family is notified.

The crash is being investigated by the North Carolina Highway Patrol.

In a written statement, authorities said:

"The Rocky Mount Police Department is truly saddened by the loss. Our hearts and prayers go out to the family and friends of the officer involved."
