Rocky Mount police officer killed in car crash

A Rocky Mount police officer was killed in a car crash Saturday night, authorities said.The officer's car collided with another vehicle around 10:35 p.m. at 4112 South Church Street.The name of the officer is not being released until the family is notified.The crash is being investigated by the North Carolina Highway Patrol.In a written statement, authorities said:"The Rocky Mount Police Department is truly saddened by the loss. Our hearts and prayers go out to the family and friends of the officer involved."