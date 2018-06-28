Rod Rosenstein, FBI Director Chris Wray face questions on Capitol Hill

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and FBI Director Chris Wray are on Capitol Hill Thursday, where they are expected to face questions from House Republicans angry over the FBI and Justice Department's handling of the Hillary Clinton email and Trump-Russia investigations.
Their appearance comes as the House will vote Thursday on a resolution demanding the Justice Department comply with document requests and subpoenas from the House Intelligence and Judiciary Committees. Some conservatives have suggested the move could be the first of several actions taken against the Justice Department and Rosenstein -- including, potentially, censure and impeachment.
The hearing on Thursday comes as Republicans and Democrats continue to spar over the findings of the Justice Department inspector general's report on the FBI's handling of the Clinton email investigation, which concluded that decision-making in the investigation during the 2016 election was not politically motivated, but that some individual actions of some agents damaged the FBI's credibility.
As President Donald Trump has continued to criticize special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation - which is supervised by Rosenstein - Republicans have been increasingly at odds with the FBI and DOJ over the Justice Department's response to subpoenas for documents related to the Clinton-email investigation, the Russia probe and other actions involving the Clinton and Trump presidential campaigns.
"It's really all about getting to the heart of any matter and transparency," Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., a leading conservative, said ahead of the hearing.
Democrats have accused Republicans of making unreasonable document demands tied to the ongoing Russia investigation, as part of a larger effort to discredit the Justice Department and Mueller's investigation.
"This is part of a sustained, coordinated effort to undermine the investigation of Robert Mueller and the work of the FBI and the Department of Justice, to attack the credibility of the investigators," Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I., a member of the Judiciary Committee, told ABC News.
On Wednesday, the House Judiciary and Oversight Committee questioned FBI agent Peter Strzok for more than 11 hours behind closed doors.
10:35AM - Democrats, Republicans spar over hearing in opening statements
As the hearing got underway, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte, R-Va., expressed concern about the findings of the Justice Department inspector general's report, which Goodlatte said revealed "bias in the top echelons of the FBI during a hotly-contested presidential election."
"While those on the other side of the aisle continue to exclaim that these biases are only personal, political predilections that had no effect on the operation of one of the biggest investigations in our nation's history, I wonder whether these same members would say the same if text messages had turned up to the tune of, 'Hillary is a disaster,' or 'We'll stop her,'" Goodlatte said, citing some of the text messages between FBI agent Peter Strzok and lawyer Lisa Page about Trump.
Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-New York, the top Democrat on the committee, slammed Republicans for holding an "emergency" hearing Thursday while not doing the same for the administration's family separation policy at the border.
"Today we meet so that the majority can criticize the deputy attorney general to his face, largely about his failure to produce documents that you know he cannot produce," Nadler said. "We will take a break so we can go to the floor and vote on a so-called resolution of insistence ... a measure that is without precedent ... and clearly a pretext for a move against Mr. Rosenstein that the majority has already planned."
