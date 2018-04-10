Jesse Sgro

The search continues for a 23-year-old Fayetteville man who was last seen Saturday morning at Singletary Lake State Park.Jesse Sgro was camping on a church retreat with a group in Bladen County.The search resumed Tuesday morning but by the afternoon, strong winds have stopped the drone and helicopter searches for now.Sonar teams are having trouble with scanning in the rough waters, an official told ABC11. Search teams are breaking for water and food and will resume shortly.Sgro is five feet six inches tall and weighs approximately 125 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white sweater with a grey chevron pattern, khaki pants, and burgundy New Balance brand shoes.His twin sister, Gabby Sgro, told ABC11 that her brother is well-liked by everyone."You can ask anyone," she said. "Anyone who has met Jesse, their lives have been impacted for the best. And even now, as we're searching for him, I'm praying that he'll return - people are just sitting around talking about how great he is."More than 15 local agencies and volunteers are assisting NC State Parks in the search.Volunteers are not being added to the search within the park both for their own safety and to uphold the integrity and organization of the search and rescue operation, an official said.Anyone with any information is asked to call authorities.