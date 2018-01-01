Roughly 1,400 cars destroyed during UK parking garage fire

Vehicles burn during a blaze at a car park at the Echo Arena on the waterfront in Liverpool, England Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017 (Peter Byrne/PA via AP)

LONDON --
An estimated 1,400 cars were destroyed in a huge fire that raged through a multi-story parking garage in the northern English city of Liverpool.

The fire next to Liverpool's Echo Arena also threatened horses that were stabled in the garage for performances at the Liverpool International Horse Show.

The horses were moved to safety inside the arena. The popular horse show was canceled because of the fire, which was brought under control early Monday morning.

The charred remains of ruined vehicles were visible in the seven stories of the parking garage.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

There were no reported injuries in the blaze. Officials set up an emergency shelter to help the many people who could not get home because their cars had been burned.

Fire officials said two dogs were rescued from vehicles parked in the structure. They are believed to have been the only animals inside cars at the time.

The Echo Arena said all people and horses were safe.

Witnesses said cars seemed to explode every couple of seconds when the fire was at its peak. They said the fire appeared to start in the engine of an older Land Rover and quickly spread.

Police said initial reports indicate that an "accidental fire within a vehicle caused other cars to ignite." The blaze started Sunday afternoon.

Witness Sue Wright, who helped move some of the horses, said flames were shooting out of the Land Rover engine.

"It looked like a ball of fire on the front of the car and it was producing a lot of smoke," she said.

She said the fire was "ferocious and spreading."

Nearby apartments were evacuated because of the heavy smoke.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
u.s. & worldcar firefirebuzzworthytrending
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
1 killed, 1 injured after car crashes, catches fire in Wake County
Did someone say snow is coming to the Triangle?
Teen in custody after 4 found dead in Long Branch, NJ home
Police: Overdosing driver hits Levittown home; fleeing dog killed
Durham family displaced after New Year's Day house fire
Fayetteville sees power outage during below freezing temperatures
Suspect in shooting that left deputy dead was known to law enforcement
Kim Jong Un says he has 'nuclear button' on his desk
Show More
4 arrested after man calls 911 to report brother shot
Harnett County teen injured during New Year's Eve shooting
First Night Raleigh kicks off the new year
5 deputies shot, 1 fatally, in shooting in suburb of Denver
Man arrested with weapons hours before NYE party at hotel
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: NC State wins the Sun Bowl
PHOTOS: Duke wins Quick Lane Bowl
Step-by-step: Star Wars Christmas Cookies
PHOTOS: Snow falling across North Carolina
More Photos