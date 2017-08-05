Roxboro police search for armed man

Roxboro police are searching for a male that is considered armed and dangerous.On Friday, police conducted a traffic stop where they attempted to arrest Marquis Torian. Torian fled from police by foot.Officers said that they found firearms and narcotics in the vehicle Torian was in.The Roxboro Police Chief, David Hess expressed his concern for the safety of the public."Mr. Torian has demonstrated he has no regard for the life of others. That concerns me and should concern his family" said Hess.The suspect is wanted for warrants that include assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, and an absconder from probation. Additional charges against Torian are pending.Torian is considered armed and dangerous and people are advised not approach him. Police are asking the public to report any information to 911.A cash reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.