Roxboro teen in critical condition after drive-by shooting

Roxboro police are investigating an overnight drive-by shooting that injured a 19-year-old boy.Around 9 p.m. Wednesday, officers were called to the 100 block of Person Court after reports of a shooting.When they arrived, they found that 19-year-old Ju-Nike Torain had sustained multiple gunshot wounds.Torain was transported to Person Memorial Hospital and later transferred to Duke University Hospital where he remains in critical condition.Police said they're following several leads; however, those with information are asked to call the Roxboro Police Department at (336) 599-8345.