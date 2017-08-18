Rumor of KKK march brings protestors out in Durham

The latest:

#Breaking-Law enforcement beginning to arrive at old #Durham County Court House amid reports of possible rally. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/CcOaIODDim — Gloria Rodriguez (@GloriaABC11) August 18, 2017

Demonstrators, some armed, have taken to the streets of downtown Durham.At least two protest groups converged on each other outside of the Old Courthouse. ABC11's crew on the scene saw several protesters armed with guns, axes and other weapons.There was a heavy police presence outside of the courthouse ahead of the protest, but as demonstrators converged on the area the police backed off.Speaking live on ABC11, Durham Mayor Bill Bell said the protesters were reacting to rumors of a KKK march.Also speaking live on ABC11, Durham County Sheriff Mike Andrews said he had no verified information of any KKK groups and urged people to remain calm and not overreact.County officials sent some workers home and have told people to avoid the downtown area. Durham Police blocked off several streets in the area and multiple downtown businesses have closed. Traffic is a mess.There is no official word on who is protesting outside the building.Many of the protesters gathered around what remains of a Confederate monument outside the Old Courthouse that was pulled down by protestors Monday. One protestor Friday scrawled "Death to the KKK" with a marker on the granite base.At 11:23 a.m. the Deputy City Manager of Durham sent the following email out to all employees:City administration is aware of the potential for protests to occur today at the County Administration and/or Durham County Judicial building. We are carefully monitoring the situation and are taking precautions to ensure the safety of employees and visitors at City facilities downtown. Because the protest area may be in front of the County building, county administration closed at 10 a.m. The Police Department and Sheriff's Office are carefully monitoring the situation, and we will keep you informed as necessary. At this time there is no indication that City facilities will be affected; however, if that changes, employees will be notified immediately.