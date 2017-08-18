  • BREAKING NEWS Watch ABC11's live continuing coverage of Durham protests
  • BREAKING NEWS Watch Live: Durham County sheriff's deputies blocking downtown streets, old courthouse closed due to possible protests
CONFEDERATE MONUMENT

Rumor of KKK march brings protestors out in Durham

EMBED </>More Videos

Protesters, some armed, march through downtown Durham

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Demonstrators, some armed, have taken to the streets of downtown Durham.

The latest:
* Watch protest live here
* Durham Mayor says protesters were reacting to rumors of a KKK march
* Sheriff urges people to remain calm
* Officials say avoid downtown - multiple streets blocked
* City says no protest permits have been issued

At least two protest groups converged on each other outside of the Old Courthouse. ABC11's crew on the scene saw several protesters armed with guns, axes and other weapons.



There was a heavy police presence outside of the courthouse ahead of the protest, but as demonstrators converged on the area the police backed off.



Speaking live on ABC11, Durham Mayor Bill Bell said the protesters were reacting to rumors of a KKK march.

Also speaking live on ABC11, Durham County Sheriff Mike Andrews said he had no verified information of any KKK groups and urged people to remain calm and not overreact.

ABC11 is live on air with coverage, watch here

County officials sent some workers home and have told people to avoid the downtown area. Durham Police blocked off several streets in the area and multiple downtown businesses have closed. Traffic is a mess.

There is no official word on who is protesting outside the building.


Many of the protesters gathered around what remains of a Confederate monument outside the Old Courthouse that was pulled down by protestors Monday. One protestor Friday scrawled "Death to the KKK" with a marker on the granite base.

At 11:23 a.m. the Deputy City Manager of Durham sent the following email out to all employees:

City administration is aware of the potential for protests to occur today at the County Administration and/or Durham County Judicial building. We are carefully monitoring the situation and are taking precautions to ensure the safety of employees and visitors at City facilities downtown. Because the protest area may be in front of the County building, county administration closed at 10 a.m. The Police Department and Sheriff's Office are carefully monitoring the situation, and we will keep you informed as necessary. At this time there is no indication that City facilities will be affected; however, if that changes, employees will be notified immediately.

ABC11 will continue to update this developing story

Stay on top of breaking news with the ABC11 News App
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
confederate monumentconfederacyDurhamDurham County
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
CONFEDERATE MONUMENT
Fayetteville monuments create controversy amongst residents
Lawyer: Protesters in statue vandalism receiving threats
NC Confederate re-enactors pepper-sprayed, man charged
Chapel Hill responds with prayer vigil to Charlottesville
More confederate monument
Top Stories
Man found fatally shot outside Fayetteville home
NC Confederate re-enactors pepper-sprayed, man charged
Steve Bannon resigns from the Trump administration.
Trump: Radical Islamic Terrorism must be stopped
HEAT ADVISORY! Hot, humid today with few storms later
US: 1 American killed in Spain vehicle attacks
Lawyer: Protesters in statue vandalism receiving threats
2nd body found in Harnett County investigation
Show More
Several wounded in Finland stabbing; 1 suspect shot
Multi-vehicle crashes close I-40/85 in Orange County
What major tech companies are doing on hate groups
Fayetteville monuments create controversy amongst residents
Durham schools to ban Confederate flag and Nazi swastika
More News
Top Video
Lawyer: Protesters in statue vandalism receiving threats
Fayetteville monuments create controversy amongst residents
Chapel Hill responds with prayer vigil to Charlottesville
'Hidden Figure' welcomes NC State engineering students
More Video