Runaway garbage truck hits store named A Beautiful Mess

HENRIETTA, New York --
A runaway garbage truck has slammed into the front of a New York gift shop named A Beautiful Mess, causing extensive damage.

Owner Jeri Flack says he received a call from police on Monday informing her that a garbage truck rolled away from a gas station in Henrietta, traveled across the street and crashed into Flack's retail store.

WHAM-TV reports that gas station workers say the truck driver parked there to use the bathroom and the truck had rolled away by the time he returned.

No one was injured, but the truck's impact caused serious structural damage to the 200-year-old brick building.

Flack says she doesn't know if she'll be able to reopen in time for the Christmas shopping season.
