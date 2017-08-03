Sailor who left from North Carolina missing

Joseph Calland (image courtesy U.S. Coast Guard)

BEAUFORT, North Carolina --
The Coast Guard is looking for a French sailor who issued a distress call after he left North Carolina for New York City earlier this week.

The Coast Guard says a command center in Portsmouth, Virginia, got a mayday call late Sunday from 73-year-old Joseph Calland aboard the 39-foot sailboat Nennette. Calland was headed from Beaufort, North Carolina, to New York City.

Coast Guard and Navy crews searched from the distress call origination point to New York through Monday afternoon without finding anything.

Around 7 a.m. Wednesday, the Coast Guard received word that the sailboat was overdue in New York.

The search has covered about 2,000 square miles so far.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
missing personNorth Carolina
Load Comments
Top Stories
Power restored to the Outer Banks by the weekend?
Fayetteville man billed for dead mom's care
40 children treated at hospital after YMCA hazmat leak
Grandmother charged after toddler killed by dogs
Two staff members killed in school building collapse
Police respond to I-Team story on illegal motorcycles
Home invasion involves man taking off clothes, washing dishes
Raleigh Police make arrest in 1 of 2 homicides
Show More
Screenprinter writes new chapter after Hurricane Matthew
NC's Blue Cross cutting rate request on policies
Knife, ax found in yard after reported Raleigh break-in
Teen shot in buttocks, evidence comes out while in jail
Law enforcement agencies make changes after SUV concerns
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Durham Downtown YMCA evacuated
PHOTOS: New Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral in Raleigh
PHOTOS: ACC Football Kickoff
PHOTOS: 2017 ESPYS red carpet fashion
More Photos