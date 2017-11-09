Sanford man charged in deadly robbery

Jacorey Rashad Edwards (image courtesy Sanford Police Department)

Allison Herman
SANFORD, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A 22-year-old Sanford man has been arrested in connection with a deadly robbery.

Police say Jacorey Edwards faces robbery and murder charges.

It comes after officers were called to the 600 block of McIver Street in Sanford Wednesday afternoon.

Twenty-six-year-old Martin Flowers of Tamarac, Florida was found with a gunshot wound in his back.

Flowers was taken to Central Carolina Hospital and later transferred to UNC Chapel Hill Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Sanford police say while they've arrested Edwards, they are still looking for a second suspect in the shooting.

No information about that second suspect has been released yet.

Edwards is in the Lee County Jail with no bond.
