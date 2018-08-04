CAR CRASH

Sanford man dies after crashing car into tree, authorities say

SANFORD, N.C. (WTVD) --
A man died Friday night when his gold Mercury went off the road and crashed into a tree, authorities said.

James Matthew Knight, 25, of Sanford, was killed during the accident on Center Church Road at Wilmouth Road, said Highway Patrol.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. Friday and caused authorities to close Center Church Road at the time.

Knight was the only one in the car.

Investigators said excessive speed is to blame for the accident. It is not clear whether alcohol was involved in the crash.

Highway Patrol also said the weather did not seem to be a factor in the crash.
