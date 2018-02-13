Sanford man shot during road rage incident; suspect arrested

Deputies are investigating after a man was shot during a road rage incident in Lee County.Officials said the incident happened Monday on Triple Lakes Road.Reports show 57-year-old James Tomlinson shot at Corey Whoie of Sanford.Investigators are still unsure how the shooting occurred; however, they said Whoie sustained minor injuries to the face.Tomlinson was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and shooting into an occupied vehicle.He is being held under a $100,000 secure bond.