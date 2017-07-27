ABC11 TOGETHER

Santa making appearance to help military heroes

EMBED </>More Videos

Santa in the Pines is Saturday, July 29 in Pinehurst's Tufts Memorial Park. (WTVD)

Mark Falgout
PINEHURST, NC (WTVD) --
The calendar says it's July, but on Saturday, July 29, Santa Claus will be making an appearance in Pinehurst. He will be there as part of Santa's Summer in the Pines, an event to help raise money for Hearts 4 Heroes United States.

H4HUS is a nonprofit that uses horse and dogs to provide therapy for current and former service members suffering from physical and psychological impairments. H4HUS programs are designed to incorporate equine and canine therapy in connection with services of licensed mental health care practitioners.

Santa's Summer in the Pines is being hosted by the Pinehurst Business Partners and will take place in Tufts Memorial Park in Pinehurst from 4-8 p.m. on Saturday, July 29.

Click here for more information
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
abc11 togethermilitaryhorsesveteransPTSD
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ABC11 TOGETHER
Raleigh hospital seeks dogs to volunteer as therapy pets
Teen spends birthday stuffing backpacks for kids in need
Clayton girl with brittle bones meets fundraising goal
ProjectLift keeps students engaged during the summer months
More abc11 together
Top Stories
Wilson police looking for murder suspect
Clinton man to celebrate his 109th birthday
Department of Labor issues moratorium on some fair rides
Thousands without power on Hatteras and Ocracoke islands
2 charged in break-in at Raleigh amusement arcade
Teen who livestreamed deadly Ca. crash pleads not guilty
More red light cameras coming to Fayetteville
How North Carolina fugitive was finally captured
Show More
Authorities need help finding missing Chapel Hill woman
Bieber strikes paparazzo with pickup in Beverly Hills
1 killed, 7 injured in Ohio State Fair ride malfunction
Fayetteville teen missing
Apex 'dreamer' free, but still faces legal, health fight
More News
Top Video
1 killed, 7 injured in Ohio State Fair ride malfunction
Murder victim's family holds vigil, awaits justice
Apex 'dreamer' free, but still faces legal, health fight
Durham Police investigate string of pawn-shop robberies
More Video