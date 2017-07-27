Santa making appearance to help military heroes

The calendar says it's July, but on Saturday, July 29, Santa Claus will be making an appearance in Pinehurst. He will be there as part of Santa's Summer in the Pines, an event to help raise money for Hearts 4 Heroes United States.H4HUS is a nonprofit that uses horse and dogs to provide therapy for current and former service members suffering from physical and psychological impairments. H4HUS programs are designed to incorporate equine and canine therapy in connection with services of licensed mental health care practitioners.Santa's Summer in the Pines is being hosted by the Pinehurst Business Partners and will take place in Tufts Memorial Park in Pinehurst from 4-8 p.m. on Saturday, July 29.