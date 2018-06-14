Scalise to play one year after congressional baseball shooting

PAOLA CHAVEZ
A year ago, House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among four people shot during a GOP practice for the annual charity Congressional baseball game.

On Thursday, a very grateful Scalise will join his colleagues on the field - starting at second base - something he calls "really special."

"That fact that I get to start at second is really special," Scalise, R-La., told a group of reporters, during a practice at Nationals Park, Thursday morning. "To be able to walk back out on this field, a year later, is an incredible feeling."

On June 14, 2017, a lone gunman in Alexandria, Virginia opened fire as Republican lawmakers were practicing for the annual charity baseball game. Four people were shot, the Louisiana congressman, suffered life-threatening injuries.

"I had a long road to recovery to get to this point," Scalise recalled, adding, "I've got more to go, but to think that after nine surgeries...I get to be back out here with my colleagues...God bless America!"

Scalise thanked his colleagues and friends for their support on Twitter.

"Thank you for these kind words and your friendship, Mr. Speaker," Scalise wrote, replying to House Speaker Paul Ryan.

"Around this time last year, I was in my office on the phone with Steve Scalise's wife. We didn't yet know that "Steve-o" had such a long fight ahead of him," Ryan, R-Wisc., recounted at the National Hispanic Prayer Breakfast. "But one year later, we know our prayers were answered."

Scalise returned to the House of Representatives after more than three months following his near-fatal wounds.

"You have no idea how great this feels to be back here at work in the people's House," Scalise told his colleagues. "As you can imagine, these last three and a half months have been pretty challenging times for me and my family, but if you look at the outpouring of love, of warmth, of prayer -- my gosh, [my wife] Jennifer and I have been overwhelmed with all of that outpouring."

Republicans will face the Democrats at the Congressional baseball game at 7:05 p.m. at Nationals Park.
