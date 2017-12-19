TROUBLESHOOTER

Scam targeting NCSU students

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) --
NC State students, don't panic if you get a call that appears to be from NC State University claiming your standing with them is in jeopardy.

The NCSU police shared a warning on their Facebook page Tuesday morning.



NC State police said the scammers have spoofed the university's main phone number and are telling students they will be removed from the school if they do not pay up.

If you get one of these calls, hang up.

Here a few tips to remember to keep your identity safe:

  • Always be careful when giving out personal information over the phone or through email
  • Never give out your bank or credit card information over the phone or through email
  • A legitimate agency will not demand payment by gift cards
