A student tweeted pictures of students cowering as Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School remained in lockdown.

Still locked in. I checked the local news and there is 20 victims. Long live Majory Stoneman Douglas High. pic.twitter.com/4kQMAlCBWt — Aidan (@TheCaptainAidan) February 14, 2018

Students at a Florida high school recorded the harrowing moments in hiding during reports of an active shooter. At least one person died and 14 were injured in a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland Wednesday. The shooter is now in custody.Video shows student hiding in auditorium seats before armed responders attempted to evacuate the building.Twitter user @TheCaptainAidan posted photos of students cowering in their classroom, writing, "My school is being shot up and I am locked inside. I'm (expletive) scared right now."