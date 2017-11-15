"I told the kids to run" - Bus driver saves kids after fiery crash

EMBED </>More Videos

Bus driver saves kids from fiery crash (KTRK)

ATLANTA, Georgia --
A Georgia school bus driver is being hailed as a hero after she helped save some middle school students from a fiery crash near Atlanta.

New video shows bus driver Shuronda Richardson getting those kids to safety.

Authorities said a truck hit the school bus last Friday, which led to heavy smoke pouring out of the bus.

The bus driver said her first concern was the students.

"The bus was definitely on fire so I told the kids to run," said Richardson.

Other drivers stopped to help get the students off the bus. Everyone made it off safely.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
school busbus driverfirestudent safetyu.s. & world
Load Comments
Top Stories
911 calls offer clues in case of man found dead in ditch
Another North Carolina woman hits lottery jackpot twice
Raleigh business to distribute 2,500 turkeys
NC man, 79 accused of sexual assault of young teens
California gunman fired 30 rounds at school, left when he couldn't get inside
Man shot multiple times in Durham
Raleigh man seriously injured in shooting
Fayetteville road closed, 1 hurt in crash with power poles
Show More
Child burned; mother furious about lack of medical care
Edgecombe County teen accused or raping 5-year-old girl
Cards Against Humanity buys land to block Trump's wall
NCDOT projects to affect Triangle drivers, relieve traffic
Fight for clean water back on tap in Granville County
More News
Top Video
911 calls offer clues in case of man found dead in ditch
NC National Guardsmen return home from Puerto Rico
Raleigh man seriously injured in shooting
Man shot multiple times in Durham
More Video