ECLIPSE

A look back at ABC News' special coverage of the 1979 Eclipse

(Shutterstock)

By
On Monday, August 21, all of North America will be treated to an eclipse of the sun.

Anyone within the path of totality can see one of nature's most awe inspiring sights - a total solar eclipse.

This path, where the moon will completely cover the sun and the sun's tenuous atmosphere - the corona - can be seen, will stretch from Salem, Oregon to Charleston, South Carolina.

RELATED: How to watch the eclipse

Observers outside this path will still see a partial solar eclipse.

Although total solar eclipses are not rare, they generally take decades to return to the same region of the Earth.

It has been 38 years since the last total eclipse on the U.S. mainland. During the last total eclipse over North America on February 26, 1979, the line of totality passed through the northwestern part of the country and into Canada.

A video posted to YouTube has excerpts from ABC News special coverage of the eclipse in 1979.



Correspondent Frank Reynolds refers to the historical nature of the event saying, "A total eclipse of the sun, visible today over North America for the last time in this century."

Reynolds closed the report with this quote about the eclipse of August 21, 2017, "May the shadow of the moon fall in a world of peace."

The next total solar eclipse will travel north through Mexico and across the eastern United States in April 2024. The next eclipse to visit the West will happen in August 2045.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sciencesolar eclipseeclipseABC News
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ECLIPSE
Wake County libraries will share solar eclipse glasses
Bonnie Tyler to sing 'Total Eclipse' during eclipse
Where to find the eclipse parties in the Carolinas
'Why do I need eye protection for the solar eclipse?'
More eclipse
SCIENCE
SPONSORED: How to Make a Sundial
SPONSORED: How to Create Egg Geodes
SPONSORED: How to Create Carbonation
SPONSORED: How to Make Magic Ketchup
More Science
Top Stories
HEAT ADVISORY! Hot, humid today with few storms later
Multi-vehicle crashes close I-40/85 in Orange County
2nd body found in Harnett County investigation
Death toll in Spain attacks rises to 14
What major tech companies are doing on hate groups
Fayetteville monuments create controversy amongst residents
Durham schools to ban Confederate flag and Nazi swastika
Raleigh woman homeless after paying contractor $90K
Show More
Man dead after Zebulon crash
Mom speaks out about man accused of molesting her child
NC Senate leader pens op-ed on Charlottesville aftermath
Duke Chapel's General Robert E. Lee statue vandalized
Chapel Hill responds with prayer vigil to Charlottesville
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Protesters march in Durham, tear down Confederate statue
PHOTOS: Charlottesville Confederate monument protest
'Ninja Warrior' course a big hit in the Triangle
PHOTOS: Football camps open in the Triangle
More Photos