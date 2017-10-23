SCIENCE

EPA keeps scientists from speaking about report on climate

In this Tuesday Aug, 16, 2005 file photo an iceberg melts in Kulusuk, Greenland near the arctic circle. (AP Photo/John McConnico)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. --
The Environmental Protection Agency has kept three scientists from appearing at an event in Rhode Island about a report that deals in part with climate change.

The New York Times reports EPA spokesman John Konkus confirmed on Sunday that agency scientists would not be speaking at the event Monday in Providence. Konkus did not provide an explanation.

The event is designed to draw attention to the health of Narragansett Bay, New England's largest estuary.

A spokesman for Democratic U.S. Sen. Jack Reed of Rhode Island says the event will go on as planned and the report will be released. The report finds that climate change is affecting air and water temperatures, precipitation, sea level and fish.

Reed told The Associated Press in a statement Sunday night that "muzzling EPA scientists won't do anything to address climate change."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
scienceclimate changeglobal warming
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SCIENCE
Lego unveils 'Women of NASA' set with astronauts, scientists
What the? Mystery object washes up on OBX
SpaceX proposes rocket travel to get around Earth
SPONSORED: Join Us at BugFest 2017!
More Science
Top Stories
Risk for severe weather today, threat of isolated tornado
Bergdahl sentencing delayed until Wednesday
Fallen soldier's widow: 'Nothing to say' to Trump
NC councilwoman compares President Trump to Hitler
Walmart, Target veggies recalled over listeria fears
Movie theater employee found shot outside Cary theater
Dump truck overturns in I-40 construction zone
Girl goes on mission to find owner of missing $2
Show More
Police search for identity of child found dead on beach
Vietnam War medic who saved 60 on secret mission to receive Medal of Honor
Mother, son and daughter charged in string of knifepoint robberies
47 car break-ins reported in Clayton; no arrests made
Orange wines creating buzz with unique taste, color
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Mountain fall leaves on display
It's the last day of the NC State Fair!
Photos: Decorated Cakes Competition at the North Carolina State Fair
PHOTOS: Are you brave enough for Panic Point?
More Photos