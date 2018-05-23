SCIENCECLUB

Find the Iron in Cereal

Try this experiment with your own iron-fortified cereal!

Did you know that some of our foods are fortified with iron? This is because it's considered an essential ingredient of our daily diet. Iron must be present for the body to function properly and our bodies can't produce it.

For this experiment, we're going to test to see if we can find the iron in cereal, using a MAGNET!

For instructions, use this printable PDF instructions to do the experiment!

Try this experiment using cereals with a variety of iron content as a percentage of your daily diet. Does it impact the amount of iron you find?
