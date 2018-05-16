SCIENCECLUB

Goo Worms

See what happens when sodium alginate touches a calcium chloride solution!

Worm Goo, sodium alginate, is a long chain of molecules which is called a polymer. When it comes in contact with the Worm Activator solution, the calcium ions in the solution instantly link together the long alginate chains. This creates a solid polymer strand, or a goo worm, because the cross-linked polymer is insoluble in the solution.

Test it for yourself and make some goo worms!
We use Steve Spangler's Insta-Worms, which can be purchased here: https://www.stevespanglerscience.com/store/insta-worms-1042.html

For instructions, use this printable PDF instructions to do the experiment!

More test ideas: make skinny worms, make a worm egg, leave the worms in the solution for a longer time, leave a worm out to dry for several days, or experiment with food coloring!

