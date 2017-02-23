  • BREAKING NEWS Watch Live: Death penalty trial of Wake County man who murdered in-laws, shot wife in face
How to Create a Rubbery Egg

Did you know you can dissolve an eggshell with science? Follow along with this video from ABC11 Science Club to discover how to create a "rubber' egg.

How does it work?

Vinegar, an acetic acid, reacts with the calcium carbonate in the egg's shell and releases carbon dioxide to dissolve the eggshell and create a "rubbery" appearance.

Click here to download a PDF of the instructions for this experiment to print and recreate at home!

