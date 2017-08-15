How to Make a Sundial

Have you ever used a sundial? It's a great way to tell time when no other form of a clock is available.
How does it work?
The surface of a sundial has markings for each hour of daylight. As the Sun moves across the sky, another part of the sundial casts a shadow on these markings. The position of the shadow shows what time it is.
