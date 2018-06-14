BASFSCIENCE

Learn about Viscosity!

BASF Science Club tests out viscosity using corn starch!

Viscosity is a term used to describe the resistance of a liquid to flow. For most liquids, viscosity depends on temperature - these are Newtonian. For other liquids, Non-Newtonian, the viscosity depends on the force applied to the liquid or how fast an object is moving through the liquid.

Try out this experiment yourself using these printable PDF instructions!

What do you find?
When doing this experiment, do you find the cornstarch liquid to be Newtonian or Non-Newtonian? What other fluids or substances behave this way?

