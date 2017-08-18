  • BREAKING NEWS Protesters, some armed, march through downtown Durham
  • BREAKING NEWS Watch Live: Durham County sheriff's deputies blocking downtown streets, old courthouse closed due to possible protests
SOLAR ECLIPSE

Georgia man knows from experience eye damage you can get from an eclipse

EMBED </>More Videos

Fred Karst is warning everyone who wants to watch the eclipse not to look at the sun without protection. He did and he got ''eclipse burns.'' (WTOC)

When Americans spill outside on Monday to watch the eclipse, one Georgia engineer is wishing for a cloudy day. He hopes to decrease the chances someone else will damage their eyes the way he did.

"Even though they had said you could damage your eyes, like I said, we looked at it," Fred Karst told WTOC.

Karst was 15 when he watched a partial eclipse without the proper eyewear in 1972.

"We didn't feel any immediate pain. It really wasn't hurting like it normally does for the sun. It was neat to look at, [but] long-range effects," he said.

Young people especially need to be reminded of the dangers because they aren't always obvious, optometrist Dr. Jim Beisel told WTOC.

"It tricks you into the illusion that the lowered light levels are tolerable when you're staring at the sun with that incremental sliver, [but it] is definitely bright enough to cause damage."

Karst said he stared at it, alternating eyes, for about a minute, which gave him something called "eclipse burns."

"It's like in flash photography, you see that little swirly thing after the flash. I see it all the time," he said.

While Karst said it was "not debilitating," it did affect career opportunities for the young space enthusiast.

"I tell people the reason I'm an engineer is because I couldn't be a pilot or an astronaut because I don't have correctable vision," he said.

Karst said that if you want to look at the eclipse, he recommends using a pinhole projector, wearing protective glasses, or just watching on TV.

Read more about this story from WTOC.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
scienceweathereclipsesolar eclipsehealth
Load Comments
SOLAR ECLIPSE
A look back at ABC News' coverage of the 1979 Eclipse
How to look for solar eclipse shadows
Wake County libraries will share solar eclipse glasses
Where you can still buy solar-eclipse glasses
More solar eclipse
SCIENCE
A look back at ABC News' coverage of the 1979 Eclipse
SPONSORED: How to Make a Sundial
SPONSORED: How to Create Egg Geodes
SPONSORED: How to Create Carbonation
More Science
Top Stories
Protesters, some armed, march through downtown Durham
Man found fatally shot outside Fayetteville home
NC Confederate re-enactors pepper-sprayed, man charged
Trump: Radical Islamic Terrorism must be stopped
HEAT ADVISORY! Hot, humid today with few storms later
US: 1 American killed in Spain vehicle attacks
Four arrested in statue vandalism appear in court
2nd body found in Harnett County investigation
Show More
Several wounded in Finland stabbing; 1 suspect shot
Multi-vehicle crashes close I-40/85 in Orange County
What major tech companies are doing on hate groups
Fayetteville monuments create controversy amongst residents
Durham schools to ban Confederate flag and Nazi swastika
More News
Top Video
Four arrested in statue vandalism appear in court
Fayetteville monuments create controversy amongst residents
Chapel Hill responds with prayer vigil to Charlottesville
'Hidden Figure' welcomes NC State engineering students
More Video