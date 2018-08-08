Measuring Shadow Heights

Measuring tall items or buildings is possible for you to do, even if you don't have a ladder. But how? In this experiment you will be using shadow heights created by the sun to measure!
You will create a formula, or proportion, based on measuring a shorter item, and then comparing it to the measurement of the nearby taller item. This is possible because the sun's rays will create parallel shadows.
For instructions, use this printable PDF instructions to do the experiment!
