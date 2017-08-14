EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=2306857" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> You don't have to be a professional photographer with expensive equipment to make your photos more spectacular. All you need is a little effort and preparation.

The staff at UNC's Morehead Planetarium is feverishly working to get in more solar glasses as they fine-tune plans for a massive eclipse party.Thousands of people are expected to converge on Chapel Hill for the celestial event, and officials are encouraging folks to plan accordingly."We really hope that people who are able to will walk, bike and bus because parking will be at a premium," said Morehead Astronomy Educator Amy Sayle. "For those who do attempt to drive, we hope that every single seat in their car will have a person in it."Tickets for the planetarium shows have long been sold out, but the outdoor event is free to the public.The event, which runs from noon until 4 p.m., will feature games, food trucks, and arts & craft vendors.Retired UNC professor Don Stanford plans to attend."It's always good when people have an opportunity to see science in action," Stanford said.There will be a partial eclipse in the Triangle. It starts about 1:15 p.m., the maximum eclipse will be at 2:43 p.m., and the entire solar event will be finished at approximately 4:05 p.m.So not a total eclipse here, but still, pretty good."To see a 93 percent eclipsed sun is pretty amazing," Sayle said.