SCIENCE

Morehead Planeterium gears up for massive solar eclipse party

EMBED </>More Videos

The Morehead Planetarium is gearing up for the solar eclipse.

By
CHAPEL HILL, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The staff at UNC's Morehead Planetarium is feverishly working to get in more solar glasses as they fine-tune plans for a massive eclipse party.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Thousands of people are expected to converge on Chapel Hill for the celestial event, and officials are encouraging folks to plan accordingly.

"We really hope that people who are able to will walk, bike and bus because parking will be at a premium," said Morehead Astronomy Educator Amy Sayle. "For those who do attempt to drive, we hope that every single seat in their car will have a person in it."

Tickets for the planetarium shows have long been sold out, but the outdoor event is free to the public.

The event, which runs from noon until 4 p.m., will feature games, food trucks, and arts & craft vendors.

Retired UNC professor Don Stanford plans to attend.

"It's always good when people have an opportunity to see science in action," Stanford said.

There will be a partial eclipse in the Triangle. It starts about 1:15 p.m., the maximum eclipse will be at 2:43 p.m., and the entire solar event will be finished at approximately 4:05 p.m.

So not a total eclipse here, but still, pretty good.

"To see a 93 percent eclipsed sun is pretty amazing," Sayle said.

EMBED More News Videos

You don't have to be a professional photographer with expensive equipment to make your photos more spectacular. All you need is a little effort and preparation.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sciencesolar eclipsechapel hill newsChapel HillOrange County
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SCIENCE
Capturing the eclipse pro tips
How solar power will handle the eclipse
9-year-old 'Guardian of the Galaxy' applies for NASA job
9-year-old 'guardian of the galaxy' eyes job at NASA
More Science
Top Stories
2 found dead inside bullet-riddled car in Harnett County
Mannequins in Cary Belk arranged to resemble Nazi salute
Trump says he's seriously considering pardoning former Sheriff Joe Arpaio
Two teenagers treated for burns in Zebulon
Trump denounces Charlottesville violence, 'racism is evil'
Bail denied for suspect in deadly Charlottesville car ramming
Candlelight vigil planned in Raleigh for Charlottesville victims
Ric Flair's rep says he's in hospital and needs prayers
Show More
Fort Bragg soldier dies in motorcycle crash
Crash knocks down power lines in Raleigh
Procession for fallen North Carolina soldier planned today
'GMA's Ginger Zee is pregnant again!
4 hospitalized following accident in Johnston County
More News
Top Video
2 found dead inside bullet-riddled car in Harnett County
Crash knocks down power lines in Raleigh
Bail denied for suspect in deadly Charlottesville car ramming
Overturned oil tanker catches fire on New Jersey Turnpike
More Video