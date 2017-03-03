New study ask, how much urine is really in the pool?

We all know it happens.When you go swimming, you're in a pool of urine.But how much pee is really in the pool?We're getting a better idea of just how much thanks to researchers at University of Alberta, Edmonton.The Canadian researchers did some testing and estimate that one 220,000-gallon pool, which is about one-third the size of an Olympic swimming pool, had an estimated urine volume of 75 liters.A smaller 110,000-gallon pool had about 30 liters in the water.They analyzed more than 250 samples from 31 pools and tubs from two Canadian cities and found evidence of urine in all of the samples.The researchers say they're only making the public aware because this is a health hazard.They say a variety of chemicals can be introduced into recreational waters via body fluids that can react with disinfectants, such as chlorine used in pools to create conditions that are hazardous to humans.Though urine itself is sterile, the researchers note that "urine contains many nitrogenous compounds such as urea, ammonia, amino acids, and creatinine, which can react with disinfectants to form DBPs, including trihalomethanes, haloacetic acids, haloamines, and halonitromethanes."Exposure to the DBPs, especially at indoor pools and hot tubs, can lead to problems such as eye and respiratory irritation and even occupational asthma.In other words, if you are one of those who urinate in the pool, please stop.The study was published in the journal Environmental Science & Technology Letters.