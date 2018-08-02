SCIENCECLUB

Phototropism in Green Plants

BASF Science Club tests how plants grow in different light environments.

Have you ever seen a plant grow crooked rather than straight up or down? That might be because it was experiencing phototropism. This is where a plant or organism responds to the source of light and either grows towards it (positive phototropism) or away from it (negative phototropism).

In this experiment we will be testing phototropism by taking six geraniums and growing them in three different light environments.

For instructions, use this printable PDF instructions to do the experiment!

