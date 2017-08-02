SCIENCE

Power outage in Outer Banks can be seen from space

Images from July 27 and July 30 show Outer Banks power outage (NASA)

OUTER BANKS, North Carolina (WTVD) --
If a power outage spans a large area, NASA says there is the chance it can be seen from space.

Well, the accidental outage that hit parts of the Outer Banks last week was massive enough to be spotted on satellite images.

NASA says the Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS) on the Suomi NPP satellite captured nighttime images of Hatteras and Ocracoke islands before and after the blackout.

The images from July 27 and July 30 show how the barrier islands have been impacted since electric cables were damaged. Last Thursday, a construction company building a new bridge parallel to the current Bonner Bridge damaged three electric transmission cables. The bridge spans the Oregon Inlet.

The loss of all power to Hatteras and Ocracoke islands caused authorities to order tourists to evacuate.

Electric crews have been working around the clock to restore power to the area. Right now, officials say it could be 3 to 5 days before power is fully restored.

RELATED: Outer Banks could have power in 3 to 5 days, here's the latest
