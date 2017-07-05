SCIENCE

Pretty sunflowers serve a purpose in Raleigh

Sunflowers along the Neuse River Trail (Heather Waliga)

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Lynn Muchmore can't help but pause and take in the view of the golden sunflowers that line miles of white picket fences along the Neuse River Trail in Raleigh.

"Oh, they're beautiful. This is spectacular," he said. "I walk this trail almost every day, so I see them coming and going."

Like many other visitors, he is still trying to get the perfect snapshot.



But beyond the blooms, the flowers serve a much bigger purpose.

The fields were planted by the city's public utilities department in 2010 and serve as an application site for biosolids from the wastewater treatment plant, Neuse River Resource Recovery Facility.

"We planted a sunflower field one year as an experiment to see how much biodiesel could be produced from the seed, and folks saw it and just went nuts," said Assistant Dir. T.J. Lynch.

CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE PROGRAM

The facility now oversees 72 acres of sunflowers.

Sludge from the wastewater is used to fertilize the plants.

Their seeds are eventually harvested using a mobile processing facility, creating 4,320 gallons of biodiesel.

"We try to use it in our tractors and trailers and equipment on the farm," said Lynch. "It will fuel a significant amount of our fuel needs."

The facility is now looking at other crops that can produce more biofuel and save money.

They will soon be the largest resource recovery facility in the state.

"The city has shifted from just treating wastewater to now recovering whatever resources we can out of that water and reuse them," said Lynch. "I think cities are, in general, doing their best to become more sustainable in practice."

MAP TO GET TO THE SUNFLOWERS IN BLOOM
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
scienceRaleigh
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SCIENCE
How to protect yourself from sharks at the beach
Why is that star moving?
Artist creates viral photo w/ planes flying out of LAX
Facts about periodical cicadas
More Science
Top Stories
Missing RDU worker told officer she left because she was 'stressed out'
Durham police seek man wanted for child sex offenses
Four shot, one critically, after Raleigh fireworks show
Raleigh approves earlier alcohol sales on Sundays
Raleigh pastor faces deportation
Shaw University president resigns
School bus destroyed by fire at Leesville Rd. High School
Show More
Man dies after Rocky Mount shooting
NYPD officer fatally shot inside patrol vehicle
Pope announces new leader for the Diocese of Raleigh
Pregnant woman struck by lightning, doctor delivers baby
Large crowds enjoy the 4th across the Triangle and Sandhills
More News
Photos
Museum exhibits lowrider cars, artwork they've inspired
PHOTOS: Miss North Carolina Pageant
ROYAL FAMILY PHOTOS: Celebrating the queen's birthday
PHOTOS: The graduates of 2017
More Photos