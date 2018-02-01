SCIENCE

Thursday marks 15 years since the Columbia space shuttle disaster

EMBED </>More Videos

The seven member crew launched on Jan. 16, 2003. On Feb. 1, 2003, the Columbia Space Shuttle broke apart over Texas upon re-entry. (KTRK)

HOUSTON --
Thursday marks 15 years since seven astronauts were killed in the space shuttle Columbia disaster.

The crew launched on Jan. 16, 2003. Onboard were Rick D. Husband, Commander; William C. McCool, Pilot; Michael P. Anderson, Payload Commander; David M. Brown, Mission Specialist; Kalpana Chawla, Mission Specialist; Laurel Blair Salton Clark, Mission Specialist and Ilan Ramon, Payload Specialist.

For 16 days, they worked on 80 experiments, conducting research in physical, life, and space sciences.

They returned on Feb. 1, 2003. An investigation would later determine that tiles damaged during lift-off allowed super-heated atmospheric gasses to penetrate the shuttle's wing during re-entry, causing the ship to become unstable and quickly disintegrate. The crew was not told about any risk and didn't know something was wrong until very late in re-entry, according to ABC News.

The space shuttle broke apart during its return to Earth over Texas.

This time of year marks multiple somber anniversaries for NASA. The Apollo 1 fire that killed three was on Jan. 27, 1967. On Jan. 28, 1986, the Challenger space shuttle broke apart shortly after takeoff, killing all seven onboard.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sciencenasaspaceu.s. & worldhistoryThis Day In History
Related
Saturday marks anniversary of Challenger explosion
SCIENCE
LISTEN: Orca whale can imitate human words, animal sounds
Will we see the super blue blood moon?
Kepler discovers fast-moving super-Earth
What lies beneath Antarctica's ice?
More Science
Top Stories
Raleigh hospital served African Americans when no others would
Petition urges WCPSS to change cleaning procedures
Feb. 10 declared Our Three Winners Day in Chapel Hill
Train carrying GOP lawmakers strikes trash truck, killing driver
Raleigh man accused of child abuse, pushing officer
Soldier reportedly shoots wife's attacker at Fayetteville home
Two sought in violent home invasion near Chapel Hill
Triangle 'dreamers' react to Trump's immigration policy
Show More
Raleigh Police say body found Jan. 6 is that of missing woman
Raleigh WWII vet, civil rights pioneer celebrates 100th birthday
Durham Police ID woman fatally stabbed at Hillside Park
4 tips for helping your parents age at home
Adult film star Stormy Daniels plays coy on 'Kimmel'
More News
Top Video
Feb. 10 declared Our Three Winners Day in Chapel Hill
Train carrying GOP lawmakers strikes trash truck, killing driver
Better than Laettner? ECU's Tyson makes amazing shot
Wake County swimmer with autism ready to go for gold
More Video