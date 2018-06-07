BASFSCIENCE

Skewered Balloons

BASF Science Club tests polymers and experiments with skewered balloons.

A balloon is made up of long chains of latex molecules. With this experiment, if you pierce the points of the latex balloon that is under the least amount of stress, the long strands of polymer molecules stretch around the skewer instead of popping.

For instructions, use this printable PDF instructions to do the experiment!

What do you find?
