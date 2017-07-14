SCIENCE

Second-born children more likely to be delinquent, study finds

(Shutterstock)

First-borns have a new study to lord over their siblings. A study has found that second-born children, especially boys, are more likely to get in trouble.

An MIT economist studied how birth order affects whether a child, particularly a boy, exhibits "delinquency behavior," compared to first-borns in the same family. Joseph Doyle and his colleagues defined delinquency in terms of "disciplinary actions and truancy at school, juvenile delinquency, and adult crime and imprisonment."

The researchers looked at sets of data involving tens of thousands of brothers in two different settings: Denmark and Florida.

"In families with two or more children, second-born boys are on the order of 20 to 40 percent more likely to be disciplined in school and enter the criminal justice system compared to first-born boys even when we compare siblings," the study reads.

Doyle told NPR this may be caused by a number of factors, including the second child's need to compete for attention, and the presence of such a young role model in the second-born child's life.

"The first-born has role models, who are adults. And the second, later-born children have role models who are slightly irrational 2-year-olds, you know, their older siblings," he said.

The study mainly focused on differences in second-born boys and their siblings, and found a less significant difference among girls and their siblings.

A separate study earlier this year found that the extra attention first-born siblings receive could lead to a higher IQ.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sciencebirthchildrensiblings
Load Comments
SCIENCE
Pretty sunflowers serve a purpose in Raleigh
How to protect yourself from sharks at the beach
Why is that star moving?
Artist creates viral photo w/ planes flying out of LAX
More Science
Top Stories
Johnston County Sheetz hit by skimming scheme
Woman escapes rapist in Durham
Appeals court: NC board's prayer practice is unconstitutional
Man shot during Durham home invasion, suspects sought
Brutal heat, humidity continues prompting heat advisory
Cary man facing child rape charges
Manhunt underway for suspect who shot at Cumberland County deputy
Show More
Triangle lines up for 80-cent doughnuts
Beyonce posts photo of newborn twins
Raleigh man charged with secret peeping
What we know about the man who confessed to killing 4 in Pa.
2 hurt, 1 critical after Fayetteville crash on Pamalee Dr
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: ACC Football Kickoff
PHOTOS: 2017 ESPYS red carpet fashion
Museum exhibits lowrider cars, artwork they've inspired
PHOTOS: Miss North Carolina Pageant
More Photos