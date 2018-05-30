BASFSCIENCE

Test the Greenhouse Effect

EMBED </>More Videos

Test the greenhouse effect with just a few supplies.

A greenhouse stays warm inside, even during winter. Why? Sunlight shines in and warms the air inside. Heat is trapped by the glass and cannot escape. This allows growers to produce fruits and vegetables year-round.

For this experiment, we're going to demonstrate that you can find a measureable difference in temperature between greenhouse air and exterior air in just minutes.

For instructions, use this printable PDF instructions to do the experiment!

What do you find?
Share your results on our Facebook page!

Also, be sure to tune in to ABC11 Science Club with BASF every Wednesday at 4:28 PM!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
scienceBASFsciencescienceclub
Related
SPONSORED: How to Make a Lemon Volcano
SPONSORED: How to Measure Surface Tension with a Penny
SPONSORED: How to Create an Electromagnet
SPONSORED: Testing Osmotic Pressure Using Cherries
BASFSCIENCE
SPONSORED: Find the Iron in Cereal
SPONSORED: Goo Worms
SPONSORED: Marshmallow in a Vacuum Container
SPONSORED: Testing Osmotic Pressure Using Cherries
More BASFscience
SCIENCE
NASA camera engulfed by flames but its photos survive
NASA camera engulfed by flames but its photos survive
SPONSORED: Find the Iron in Cereal
SPONSORED: Goo Worms
More Science
Top Stories
Body cam video shows Kyron Hinton confrontation
NCAA announces penalties in North Carolina Central University case
Johnston Co. teen accused of fatally stabbing man fighting with his mother
'Live Championship Wrestling' brings family entertainment to Franklin County
Lake Tahoma deemed safe; evacuation order canceled
Woman says somebody shot at her car in Wendell
Chick-Fil-A owner in Sacramento gives employees raise
Birth control pills recalled due to packaging error that could lead to pregnancy
Show More
Roseanne Barr: 'I was Ambien tweeting,' Trump weighs in
Police identify NC man as masked pizza store attacker
Wounded man walks into Fayetteville Exxon, says he was shot at motel
Harnett County woman fatally shot in domestic incident, sheriff says
Baby at center of AMBER Alert in SC found dead, mother in custody
More News